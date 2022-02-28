EXCLUSIVE-ECB heightens scrutiny of banks with Russia ties - sources

The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and the European arm of VTB, under close observation following sweeping financial sanctions by the West that have already pushed one lender over the edge, two sources told Reuters. The ECB's measures include a requirement on those banks to report their liquidity more frequently and to update supervisors on the impact of the sanctions on their assets and operations in Russia and Ukraine, the sources said.

Supervisors heightened their scrutiny when Russia invaded Ukraine last week and were now in daily contacts with the banks, the sources added. Raiffeisen Bank International's chief executive Johann Strobl said in a statement to Reuters that RBI's Russian subsidiary "had a very strong liquidity position and (was) recording inflows". The bank declined to comment further.

The ECB declined to comment and VTB did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; editing by John O'Donnell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)