PFC board okays borrowings of Rs 82,000 cr in 2022-23
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:31 IST
The board of state-run Power Finance Corporation on Monday approved a proposal for borrowing Rs 82,000 crore in 2022-23. The board in its meeting held on February 28, 2022, approved borrowings of Rs 82,000 crore in 2022-23 through bonds, foreign currency borrowings, debentures, commercial papers among others, a BSE filing stated.
