Eastern Army Commander visits Gajraj Corps

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Gajraj Corps.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness by General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, a Defence release said. The Eastern Army Commander also visited the Divisional Headquarters to review the security situation along Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Gen Kalita complimented the operational preparedness, efforts and commitment of troops and appreciated the manner in which they were braving the harsh weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, the release added.

