Centre taking all steps to rescue TN students stranded in Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar

The Centre is taking all steps to rescue Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine and they would be brought to India soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

The minister gave the assurance to ensure the safe return of students from the state during a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister.

Following up on his February 24 letter to the Centre to evacuate the students out of Ukraine immediately, Stalin spoke to Jaishankar over phone and sought the Centre’s help in rescuing the stranded students.

Russia had launched its military action against Ukraine on February 24. Nearly, 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants from Tamil Nadu were stranded in the eastern Europe country.

According to a release from the state government, the Chief Minister urged the government to ensure the safety of the students and provide them food and shelter. During the phone conversation, Stalin asked the Union minister to appoint a nodal officer.

