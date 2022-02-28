Left Menu

Centre taking all steps to rescue TN students stranded in Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:37 IST
Centre taking all steps to rescue TN students stranded in Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is taking all steps to rescue Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine and they would be brought to India soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

The minister gave the assurance to ensure the safe return of students from the state during a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister.

Following up on his February 24 letter to the Centre to evacuate the students out of Ukraine immediately, Stalin spoke to Jaishankar over phone and sought the Centre’s help in rescuing the stranded students.

Russia had launched its military action against Ukraine on February 24. Nearly, 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants from Tamil Nadu were stranded in the eastern Europe country.

According to a release from the state government, the Chief Minister urged the government to ensure the safety of the students and provide them food and shelter. During the phone conversation, Stalin asked the Union minister to appoint a nodal officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022