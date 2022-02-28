HC gives Meghalaya chief secretary last chance to file affidavit on illegal mining

The Meghalaya High Court on Monday gave the chief secretary the last chance to file an affidavit on the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state within this week. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said it is distressing that despite previous directions and an extension granted on February 14, the state government's affidavit has not been filed.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Tennydard M Marak who claimed that illegally mined coal is transported in heavy vehicles without following the procedure.

“As a last chance, the chief secretary is directed to carry the affidavit to court and have it filed in the course of this week. The chief secretary will report to the registrar-general for such purpose,” the bench said in its order.

“Let this be an example so that there is no further dereliction of such kind on the part of the state in adhering to directions for filing affidavits. It may also be recorded that it gives the court no pleasure to behave like a headmaster dealing with adolescent school students,” it added. The matter will be heard again on March 7.

