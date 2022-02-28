TRS suspends party leader in Nirmal following allegations of rape
28-02-2022
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday suspended the vice-chairman of a municipal council in Nirmal district from the party for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl last month.
The man was suspended from the party, TRS sources said.
A case was booked against him, police said on Sunday.
