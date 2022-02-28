Left Menu

UK to target company formation agents helping foreign businessmen

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:57 IST
UK to target company formation agents helping foreign businessmen
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government plans to stop the role of agents, who offer to create new businesses for fees, setting up companies on behalf on the behalf of secretive foreign businessmen, according to the business minister Kwasi Kwarteng. "Company agents from overseas will no longer be able to create companies in the UK on behalf of foreign criminals or secretive oligarchs," Kwarteng told parliament.

"The new property register and the reforms to Companies House will once more see the UK take innovative and world leading steps to tackle anonymous shell companies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022