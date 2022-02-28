Armed miscreants loot Rs 16 lakh from private bank

Four armed miscreants on Monday looted Rs 16 lakh from a branch of a private bank in Jharkhand's Godda district, a police officer said.

The motorcycle-borne miscreants entered the Bandhan bank branch at Mohanpur chowk under Mahagama police station limit and looted the money at gunpoint, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shashi Sekhar Tiwary.

The miscreants also took away the DDR of the CCTV, police said, adding that only 6 to 7 customers were present in the bank when the incident occurred.

No security guard was deployed at the bank.

