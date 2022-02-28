Left Menu

Armed miscreants loot Rs 16 lakh from private bank

PTI | Godda | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:14 IST
Armed miscreants loot Rs 16 lakh from private bank
  • Country:
  • India

Four armed miscreants on Monday looted Rs 16 lakh from a branch of a private bank in Jharkhand's Godda district, a police officer said.

The motorcycle-borne miscreants entered the Bandhan bank branch at Mohanpur chowk under Mahagama police station limit and looted the money at gunpoint, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shashi Sekhar Tiwary.

The miscreants also took away the DDR of the CCTV, police said, adding that only 6 to 7 customers were present in the bank when the incident occurred.

No security guard was deployed at the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022