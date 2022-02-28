Norway to send weapons to Ukraine, in change of policy
The Norwegian government will send weapons to Ukraine, it said in a statement on Monday, the latest European nation to do so following Russia's invasion.
The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the 1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.
