Delhi Jal Board achieves all-time high water production: Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Monday claimed the Delhi Jal Board has achieved its ''all-time high'' water production of 956 MGD.

In a tweet, he also shared pictures, and said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is moving towards its goal of providing round-the-clock water supply to city residents.

''Today, the DJB has achieved its all-time high water production of 956 MGD. With the commissioning of new water filters, Chandrawal WTP has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD,'' he tweeted.

''Gradually, DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply to Delhiites,'' he added. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)