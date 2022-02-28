Left Menu

Moscow says German decision to supply Ukraine with weapons 'outrageous'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:30 IST
  • Russia

Moscow on Monday said Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine was outrageous as Russian forces continue their offensive in the former Soviet country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks so it can defend itself against Russia.

"This outrageous gesture is justified by the 'Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence', as well as the 'threat' that our country allegedly poses to European security," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

