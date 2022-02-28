Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:32 IST
Man jailed for 5 years for smuggling fake currency notes
A special NIA court here sentenced a man on Monday to five years in jail for smuggling fake Indian currency notes, an official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Ketabul S K of West Bengal's Malda district after convicting him of the relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was originally registered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in July 2018 following the seizure of the FICN having a face value of Rs 1,92,000, the official said.

The NIA had re-registered the case in August 2018 and filed charge-sheets against three accused in October 2018 and December 2018, the official said.

Two accused were already convicted earlier in December 2021, the official added.

