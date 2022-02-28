Poland will support Ukraine's EU accession process, says minister

Poland will support Ukraine's accession process to the European Union, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the bloc.

"Poland will support Ukraine in its accession process to the EU," Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter.

