Russian c.bank orders to suspend payments on securities held by foreigners - document

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:57 IST
Russian c.bank orders to suspend payments on securities held by foreigners - document
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian central bank ordered depositories and registries operating on the securities market to temporarily stop executing orders to write down securities held by foreign companies and private persons from Monday, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The document, confirmed by two independent sources, also said the central bank ordered to temporarily suspend payments on Russian securities towards foreign companies and private persons from 0900 GMT on Feb 28.

It was not immediately clear which securities would have their payments affected by the order, the sources said. The central bank did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.

