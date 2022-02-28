Ukraine offers amnesty and money to Russian soldiers who lay down weapons
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:58 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed directly to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine on Monday, saying they would receive full amnesty and monetary compensation if they voluntarily laid down their weapons.
"Those of you who do not want to become a murderer and die can save yourselves," he said in a post on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Oleksii Reznikov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks
Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace