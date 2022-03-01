We are helping Indians though situation very difficult: Ukrainian envoy

Ukraine is extending all possible help in the evacuation of the Indians stranded in the country notwithstanding the ''very difficult'' ground situation, but an assurance on their safety can only be given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha said on Monday.

He rejected reports of discrimination against Indians attempting to leave the country through various border crossings, saying thousands of people are trying to flee the Russian invasion and there is a need for calm and discipline at the transit points.

The envoy said he himself reached out to some of the Ukrainian border-guarding commanders, requesting them to assist the Indians who are trying to exit the country through land borders.

''The situation is very difficult and complex. My resources are limited. We are victims of aggression. Still, we are trying to help people, including those from other countries,'' Polikha said at a media briefing.

''We are interested to solve this issue but do not forget the root cause of the problem. It is not Ukraine, it is not Indian students, it is not other foreigners. You know the main cause of this tragedy -- Russian bombs and shelling,'' he added.

The ambassador also claimed that the Russian forces are targeting schools, ambulances and civilian areas and that the situation in Ukraine is ''very difficult and complex''.

He said the circumstances at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing are challenging as lakhs of people, including diplomats, foreigners and Ukrainian citizens, are queuing up to exit Ukraine.

''In the case of Indian nationals, we are even trying to use our personal contacts to help them. But you have to understand the ground realities. We are in a war,'' Polikha said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Polikha on Sunday and requested Ukraine's assistance in the evacuation of the Indians stranded in the country.

''I had a long and productive meeting with the foreign secretary. The number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded four lakh. It is approaching five lakh very quickly,'' Polikha said.

Quoting projections by some ''pessimists'', he said if the war is not stopped, then there is a possibility that the number of refugees could go up to 70 lakh.

''In such a case, it will be a humanitarian catastrophe,'' he added.

Asked whether he can assure the safety of the Indian students, Polikha said ''only Russian President Vladimir Putin can give that assurance''.

''I do not know what will happen there after three hours. We are trying to be helpful to everyone,'' he said.

According to Indian officials last week, there were around 16,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Shringla said on Sunday that over 2,000 Indians were evacuated from the east European nation in the last few days.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

It also positioned teams of officials at the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as the Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and the Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

India is using the land routes to evacuate its citizens as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack.

