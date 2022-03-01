Cops nab three involved in robbing bizman, recovers 86 gm of stolen gold

Three men allegedly involved in a case of robbing a businessman in Outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area at gunpoint and then disposing of the stolen property have been arrested, police said on Monday.

One of the arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Azad (40), who had allegedly robbed the 38-year-old businessman on January 28 along with his cousin Zakir, a senior police officer said.

Zakir is still absconding, he said, adding he would be arrested soon.

On Azad’s instance, police also arrested Sanjay Verma (43) and Farhan Akhtar (30) who had received the stolen property, he said, adding the police also managed to recover the robbed gold weighing 86 grams from them.

The incident took place in the Pushpanjali locality on January 28 at about 6 pm when the businessman was returning to his parked BMW car after meeting a doctor, the officer said.

When he tried to open the door of his car, two bike-borne men accosted him and one of them pointed a gun at the driver while his accomplice robbed him of his gold ornaments including his bangle, ring and chain at knifepoint, he said.

During the investigation, the police scanned footage of 648 CCTV cameras and tracked approximately 55 km of robbers' escape route and tracked them to their hideout in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Accused Azad was arrested and on his instance, the two receivers of the stolen property too were nabbed, he said.

Investigation revealed that Azad and his cousin Zakir depended upon robbery to make easy money and lead a luxurious lifestyle, the officer said.

''During questioning, Azad was also found involved in over two dozen criminal cases,'' the officer said.

Talking of the duo's modus operandi, the officer said that the two used to take rounds of the Outer Ring Road and Ring Road on a stolen motorcycle at slow speed which helped them in identifying their targets, wearing gold ornaments. ''After spotting the target, they would follow the person and rob him at gunpoint. They would rob their victims only of gold items as it was easy for them to sell and difficult for the police and victims to track the same,'' the officer added.

