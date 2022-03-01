Left Menu

At least nine migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

"Navy units backed by the Coast Guard recovered the bodies of nine migrants from different African countries and rescued nine other migrants, after their boat sank 18 km ... off Chebba, Mahdia governorate," the ministry said. It added that the health condition of the survivors is critical.

01-03-2022
At least nine African migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Monday, while another nine were rescued by the navy, the defence ministry said.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy. "Navy units backed by the Coast Guard recovered the bodies of nine migrants from different African countries and rescued nine other migrants, after their boat sank 18 km ... off Chebba, Mahdia governorate," the ministry said.

It added that the health condition of the survivors is critical. The search was still under way for more possible drowned.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

