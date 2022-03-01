Left Menu

Italy says Ukrainian request to join EU is "legitimate"

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:05 IST
Italy says Ukrainian request to join EU is "legitimate"
  • Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that Ukraine's desire to join the European Union was legitimate, as the country battled with invading Russian troops on a fifth day of conflict.

"I think the Ukrainian request to join the EU is a legitimate request," Di Maio said in an interview with RAI state television.

"I am convinced ... that in Ukraine European citizens are dying and suffering under the Russian bombs. We have to be on their side." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

