U.S. Senate intelligence panel chair sees no immediate threat to Putin government
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner on Monday said he saw no "immediate threat" within Russia to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.
Speaking in a Washington Post online interview, Warner also said that he "absolutely" expected Putin to step up cyberattacks as the Russian leader presses his invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warner
- Mark Warner
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Washington Post
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine