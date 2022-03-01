Left Menu

U.S. Senate intelligence panel chair sees no immediate threat to Putin government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:05 IST
U.S. Senate intelligence panel chair sees no immediate threat to Putin government
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner on Monday said he saw no "immediate threat" within Russia to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

Speaking in a Washington Post online interview, Warner also said that he "absolutely" expected Putin to step up cyberattacks as the Russian leader presses his invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022