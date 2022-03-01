Left Menu

'Increase flights to bring back Indian students affected due to Ukraine crisis'

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:20 IST
'Increase flights to bring back Indian students affected due to Ukraine crisis'
Parents of a student, who has moved from Ukraine to Romania in view of heightened tensions due to Russian military operations, have urged the government to increase the number of flights to bring students back as soon as possible. They also said that their son,22, who is pursuing medical education in Ukraine, did not come home earlier and kept stating that the situation is peaceful.

Vishwanath said his son crossed into Romania on Thursday. "On February 24 the military operation began and everything changed after that. Whenever there are air raid sirens, the students run into the bunkers," he said.

"We urge the Indian government to increase the flight services and bring children back as soon as possible," he added. Vishwanath also urged the Indian embassy to speak to the Romanian government and let Indian students stay in the country till they are evacuated.

"For the past one month, we have been telling our son to come back to India but he refused saying that everything was peaceful in Ukraine," he said. (ANI)

