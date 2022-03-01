Belarus leader allowed Russia to 'make a mockery' of sovereignty in Ukraine invasion -U.S. State Dept
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "make a mockery" of Belarus' sovereignty by allowing Moscow's forces to launch their attack on Ukraine from its territory, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Washington last week sanctioned 24 Belarusian individuals and entities including two state-owned banks and parts of the country's defense and security industries over their support for the invasion.
