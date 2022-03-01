Left Menu

Belarus leader allowed Russia to 'make a mockery' of sovereignty in Ukraine invasion -U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:21 IST
Belarus leader allowed Russia to 'make a mockery' of sovereignty in Ukraine invasion -U.S. State Dept
  Country:
  • United States

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "make a mockery" of Belarus' sovereignty by allowing Moscow's forces to launch their attack on Ukraine from its territory, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Washington last week sanctioned 24 Belarusian individuals and entities including two state-owned banks and parts of the country's defense and security industries over their support for the invasion.

