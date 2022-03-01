Russia hasn't shown interest in 'deconfliction mechanism' over Ukraine conflict- Pentagon
Russia has not shown interest in creating a "deconfliction mechanism" with the United States over the Ukrainian conflict, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was looking at potential options for some sort of mechanism between the two countries to avoid military accidents, but was not sure Russia would be interested in one.
The two countries have a similar mechanism in other areas, like Syria, where they both operate in close proximity.
