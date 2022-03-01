Left Menu

U.S. expels 12 Russian U.N. diplomats over security concerns

He said Russia would respond to the move "because it's diplomatic practice." Nebenzia then raised the issue at the start of a U.N. Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, describing the U.S. move as "hostile" and a violation of its commitments as host of the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:06 IST
U.S. expels 12 Russian U.N. diplomats over security concerns

The United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, U.S. and Russian diplomats said on Monday. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters the diplomats had been asked to leave by March 7. He said Russia would respond to the move "because it's diplomatic practice."

Nebenzia then raised the issue at the start of a U.N. Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, describing the U.S. move as "hostile" and a violation of its commitments as host of the U.N. headquarters in New York. U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Richard Mills responded: "Those diplomats that have been asked to leave the United States were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats."

He said they had been asked to leave "so they do not harm the national security of the host country," adding that the decision was taken in full accordance with the U.N. headquarters agreement. The United States and its allies have already slapped sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow for its attack on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - and moved to ramp up military and other assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022