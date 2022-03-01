Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says humanitarian visas may be given to Ukrainians

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country may allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa.

In an interview with TV channel Jovem Pan, the president said the federal government is studying a humanitarian visa for those who whish to come to the country.

Bolsonaro added the country will do whatever is possible to receive Ukrainians in Brazil.

