Brazil's Bolsonaro says humanitarian visas may be given to Ukrainians

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country may allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa.

In an interview with TV channel Jovem Pan, the president said the federal government is studying a humanitarian visa for those who whish to come to the country.

Bolsonaro added the country will do whatever is possible to receive Ukrainians in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)