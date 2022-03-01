Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday

Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," Markarova said after briefing members of the U.S. Congress. "The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

