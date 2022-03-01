Left Menu

Abortion rights bill fails to pass procedural vote, dies in U.S. Senate

A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. The bill would have needed 60 yes votes to overcome the filibuster.

A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. While the Women's Health Protection Act was expected to fail, Democratic leaders were under pressure from constituents to put it to a vote anyway in a show of support for federal abortion rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend those rights.

Reproductive rights advocates see federal legislation as possibly the best chance to codify the right to terminate pregnancy in the United States, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled they could soon cut constitutional protections. The bill would have needed 60 yes votes to overcome the filibuster. It received 46 yeas and 48 nays.

