Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:51 IST
Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

