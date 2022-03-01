Taiwan sends 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

Taiwan has sent 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, the government announced on Tuesday, saying it was extending a helping hand as a member of the "democratic camp" in the international community. Taiwan has joined with Western allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing's threats against the island.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the supplies left on Monday night on a flight to Frankfurt and will be sent onwards to Ukraine via "appropriate routes and channels". "The Republic of China, Taiwan, as a member of the international community's democratic camp, is willing to act in the spirit of 'Taiwan Can Help' and based on humanitarian considerations, our country will provide Ukraine with urgently needed medical relief supplies in a timely manner," it added.

Taiwan's official name is the Republic of China, whose forces fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists. China, which claims Taiwan as its own sovereign territory, has not so far announced any humanitarian aid supplies for Ukraine.

The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion last week. EU officials have said the war could displace 7 million people.

