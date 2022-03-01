Mastercard blocks multiple Russian financial institutions from network
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:58 IST
Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network as a result of sanction orders on Russia, it said late on Monday.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators to abide fully by compliance obligations, the company said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
