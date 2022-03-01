Cricket-South Africa win second test against New Zealand by 198 runs, series drawn
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:16 IST
South Africa won the second and final test against New Zealand by 198 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.
New Zealand won the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.
