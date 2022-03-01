Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa win second test against New Zealand by 198 runs, series drawn

South Africa won the second and final test against New Zealand by 198 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

New Zealand won the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.

