Left Menu

Authorities investigate shooting in California neighbourhood

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriffs officials said. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. The Sacramento County Sheriffs Office urged people to avoid the area. A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriffs office said on Twitter.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:30 IST
Authorities investigate shooting in California neighbourhood
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the area. A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. Additional details were not immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022