Authorities investigate shooting in California neighbourhood
PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:30 IST
Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the area. A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. Additional details were not immediately available.
