Authorities investigate shooting in California neighbourhood

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the area. A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. Additional details were not immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)