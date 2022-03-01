Left Menu

Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriffs Office. The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:32 IST
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known. Grassman said he didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022