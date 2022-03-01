PM Modi greets people on Mahashivratri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday. Best wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the God of gods Mahadev help everyone. Om Namah Shivay, Modi tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
