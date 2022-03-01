Left Menu

Russia to move Far East troops closer to Europe - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:10 IST
  • Russia

Russian troops based in the country's Far East will hold drills in the Astrakhan province which lies on the border between the European and Asian parts of Russia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's eastern military district as saying on Tuesday.

The troops will train in long-distance movements of military units, among other tasks, the district command said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, having previously massed over 100,000 troops close to its borders for drills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

