Live updates: Australia commits $50M in support for Ukraine

Australia will provide Ukraine with $50 million in missiles, ammunition, and other military hardware to fight Russian invaders.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday elaborated on his country's plans after revealing a day earlier that his government would provide Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with lethal military equipment. Morrison promised only non-lethal military equipment last week.

"President Zelenskyy said: Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition,' and that's exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do," Morrison said.

Australia had committed $50 million to provide both lethal and non-lethal defensive support for Ukraine through NATO, he said.

"The overwhelming majority of that ... will be in the lethal category," Morrison said.

"We're talking missiles, we're talking ammunition, we're talking supporting them in their defense of their homeland in Ukraine and we'll be doing that in partnership with NATO," Morrison said.

"I'm not going to go into the specifics of that because I don't plan to give the Russian government a heads up about what's coming their way, but I can assure them it is coming your way," he added.

___ Kyiv—Satellite photos show a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine's capital stretching for 40 miles.

The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery, and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

___ Washington- Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. is telling senators her country needs more military weapons as it fights the Russian invasion.

Senators emerged from a Monday evening meeting with Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Capitol as Congress is preparing supplemental funding to help Ukraine during the crisis. The White House is seeking at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

"They need more arms," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

"It's David versus Goliath," said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. "I think that any human being reading the reports coming out of there realizes that this is dire." Senators in the U.S. are working to provide ammunition such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine -- what Risch called an "all of the above" effort.

___ Kyiv— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday.

In a video address late Monday, Zelenskyy says that "the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method." The president gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But he says Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions "when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery." Zelenskyy says that Kyiv, the capital, remains "a key goal" for the Russians and that Russian forces have also shelled the city of Kharkiv with rocket artillery. ___ Los Angeles — Ukraine's minister of digital transformation says equipment to use SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post-Monday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck. Musk replied with his tweet saying: "You are most welcome." The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now "active" in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way. That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

