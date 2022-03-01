Left Menu

Undertrial dies in police custody in Thane

A police inquiry has been ordered into his death, the police said.While working for a builder in 2013, Warke had allegedly taken Rs 5 lakh from a woman for a house bought by her. But, as the woman neither got the house nor the refund, she filed a police complaint on February 5, following which the man was arrested, the police added.

An undertrial arrested in a case of harassment died in police custody here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Dattatreye Warke, was arrested by police from Bhusawal on February 26 and a magistrate subsequently sent him in police remand. As per provisions, his COVID-19 test was to be conducted and he was kept in an isolation cell at the Manpada police station in Thane. On Sunday, Warke suffered from a seizure and fell on the ground. He was then rushed to a civic hospital in Dombivli where he died the same night, a police release said. A police inquiry has been ordered into his death, the police said.

