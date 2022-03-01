BRIEF-Visa Says Taking Prompt Action To Ensure Compliance With Applicable Sanctions On Russia
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:33 IST
Visa Inc:
* VISA SAYS TAKING PROMPT ACTION TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
* VISA SAYS PREPARED TO COMPLY WITH ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS THAT MAY BE IMPLEMENTED Further company coverage:
