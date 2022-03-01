Left Menu

India reports 6915 new COVID-19 cases

India on Tuesday reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:42 IST
India reports 6915 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload now stands at 92,472.

With 16,894 patients recovering from the virus the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.11 per cent.

Over 9.01 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, India has administered 177.70 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination drive.

With the administration of more than 18 lakh (18,22,513) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.70 Cr (1,77,70,25,914). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022