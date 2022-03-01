Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling - governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:53 IST
More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
