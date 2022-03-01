Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine

Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth of medical supplies to Ukraine via a flight to Germany late Monday.

Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan was happy to assist as "a responsible member of the international community, and a member of the democratic camp." Taiwan has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had said it would impose economic sanctions against Russia. It has yet to reveal what those sanctions were, but the island is a dominant manufacturer of semiconductor chips, which are crucial to tech products ranging from smartphones to cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)