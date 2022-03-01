OSCE monitors to leave Ukraine's Donetsk on Tuesday - source
All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.
The mission was used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.
