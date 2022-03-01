Left Menu

OSCE monitors to leave Ukraine's Donetsk on Tuesday - source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:11 IST
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Image Credit: Wikimedia
All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The mission was used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.

