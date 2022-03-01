Left Menu

Operation Ganga: PM Modi asks Air Force to join evacuation efforts in Ukraine

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under 'Operation Ganga', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:41 IST
Operation Ganga: PM Modi asks Air Force to join evacuation efforts in Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under 'Operation Ganga', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, said sources.

The sources said that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently, sources added. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of 'Operation Ganga' from today.

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

