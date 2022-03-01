Left Menu

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:05 IST
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.

''All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,'' the embassy said. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022