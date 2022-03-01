Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.

''All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,'' the embassy said. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

