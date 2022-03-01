Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.
In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.
''All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,'' the embassy said. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Video to adapt 'Modern Love' in three Indian languages
PM Modi pays homage to personnel killed in Pulwama attack, says their supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian
Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute
Young Indian shuttlers look for glory at Badminton Asia Team championships
Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks