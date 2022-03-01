Kharkiv official: Russian missiles hit city administration, residential areas
Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the city administration building, as Moscow started day six of its invasion. [nL1N2V408B Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv and was guilty of war crimes.
Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday Russian missile attacks hit the center of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the city administration building, as Moscow started the day six of its invasion.
Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv and was guilty of war crimes. He said the city defenses were holding.
