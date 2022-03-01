Left Menu

Volatility dominates European bank shares as Ukraine crisis drags on

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:25 IST
Volatility dominates European bank shares as Ukraine crisis drags on
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
Volatility remained the name of the game for European bank shares on Tuesday, as some of those lenders most exposed to Russia jumped after steep losses a day earlier.

Shares of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International traded 7.5% higher early, partly making up for a 14% drop on Monday.

The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Raiffeisen and the European arm of VTB, under close observation following sweeping financial sanctions by the West that have already pushed one lender over the edge, two sources told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

