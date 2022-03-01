Left Menu

Undertrial injured in attack by inmates in Goa jail

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner was injured after a group of inmates allegedly attacked him in Goa's Central Jail on Tuesday, an official said.

Prison officials then intervened and prevented the situation from escalating, he said.

In the morning, a group of inmates attacked undertrial Gajendra Singh, who is in the Colvale-based jail in connection with the case of ransacking a popular shack at the Calangute beach. Singh received injuries and was shifted to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town, where he was provided medical treatment and then taken back to the jail, the official said.

