Left Menu

Swedish govt to work for EU expansion of sanctions on Russians

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:34 IST
Swedish govt to work for EU expansion of sanctions on Russians
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will work for the European Union to extend sanctions to more individuals connected to the Russian leadership in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren also told a news conference that the government would work for any so-called "golden passport" schemes that allow wealthy Russians to get citizenship of countries within the bloc to be scrapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022