Swedish govt to work for EU expansion of sanctions on Russians

Sweden will work for the European Union to extend sanctions to more individuals connected to the Russian leadership in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren also told a news conference that the government would work for any so-called "golden passport" schemes that allow wealthy Russians to get citizenship of countries within the bloc to be scrapped.

