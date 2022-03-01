Left Menu

Prospects for diplomatic resolution to Ukraine crisis slim -UK's Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:39 IST
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
The prospects of a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis are slim at the moment, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Asked on LBC Radio whether Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, who has accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could be key to the solution, Raab responded: "Who knows?"

"I would say this ... I think the prospects for diplomacy at the moment are slim, but we must always make sure that we keep the door to a diplomatic resolution open without, I think, instilling too many hopes in it," he added.

