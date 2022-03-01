Ukraine's Mariupol port under constant shelling, mayor says

The mayor of Ukraine's Mariupol said on Tuesday morning the southern port city was under constant shelling that had killed civilians and damaged infrastructure, as Russia started day six of its invasion.

"We have had residential quarters shelled for five days. They are pounding us with artillery, they are shelling us with GRADS, they are hitting us with air forces," Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV.

"We have civilian infrastructure damaged - schools, houses. There are many injured. There are women, children killed."

